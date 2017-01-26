Police pounce on Durban drug dealers
Four suspects who were arrested in Mariannhill were found with more than 446 capsules of heroin and two mandrax tablets as well as dagga parcels.
Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Police: 10111
Electricity: 080 131 3111
Fire: 031 361 0000
Water: 080 131 3013
AIDS Helpline : (080) 001 2332
Careline Hillcrest : (031) 765 1587
Narcotics Anonymous : (088) 127 8832