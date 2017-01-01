Lack of pedestrian crossing shocks resident
Ward 10 councillor, Rick Crouch said according to ETA they have indicated to him that they do not officially recognise pedestrian crossings as motorists do not pay attention to them.
17°C | 30°C
Ward 10 councillor, Rick Crouch said according to ETA they have indicated to him that they do not officially recognise pedestrian crossings as motorists do not pay attention to them.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Police: 10111
Electricity: 080 131 3111
Fire: 031 361 0000
Water: 080 131 3013
AIDS Helpline : (080) 001 2332
Careline Hillcrest : (031) 765 1587
Narcotics Anonymous : (088) 127 8832